Light up the Legion

The American Legion Post 119 at Circle 119 is a long-standing leader in our community – providing services to veterans, children, and other residents of the greater Estes Valley. It will now also be a leader in the advanced energy technology transition – a transition that includes the use of innovative technologies to produce energy from solar, wind, geothermal, or other renewable sources. Circle 119 is planning to offset 100% of its energy consumption with the installation of photovoltaic panels. This project will allow Circle 119 to give back more resources to the community, to set an example for sustainable building design, and to support veterans who are employed in this industry (9% of solar workers in the US are veterans).
Join the American Legion Post 119 on Tuesday, May 24th at 6pm to learn more about sustainability and advanced energy technologies through informative talks by Post 119 Commander Steve Irish, Don Darling, Thomas Beck, and Ernie Petrocine. The event is open to the public. Drinks and appetizers will be provided to all participants; however, donations to the initiative are appreciated (www.esteslegion.org). The event is sponsored by the Atlantic Council’s Veterans Advanced Energy Fellowship. For more information, or to support the photovoltaic initiative at Circle 119, please contact VAEF fellow CDR Kendra Ryan, USN, retired at epal@esteslegion.org.
