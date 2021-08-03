On Saturday, August 14 at 2:00 p.m., join the Estes Park Museum and engineer John Cowdrey as he shares information about hydroelectric power and the powerplants in the area. There are a number of local historic hydroelectric plants in Boulder, Loveland, Longmont and the Historic Fall River Hydroplant in Estes Park. Cowdrey will show historic pictures of these plants and others in Colorado, describe how they came about, and how they are faring today. The program will take place in the Estes Park Museum meeting room. No reservations are required. Due to the size of the space and projected attendance, masks will be required during the program.
John Cowdrey is a retired electrical engineer and hydro-power consultant. He taught electrical machinery lab at the Colorado School of Mines, and also at the Hydro Plant Operator’s school for Denver Water. He was the City of Boulder's hydroelectric technician for 12 1/2 years and is a docent at the Historic Fall River Hydroplant in Estes Park. He has given a number of historic hydroelectric presentations at OSHER (OLLI) at CSU.
