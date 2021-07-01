The year marks the 23rd anniversary of the Coolest Car Show in Colorado in Estes Park featuring classic and vintage cars, along with food on site. The event takes place on Sunday, July 4th from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Estes Park Events Complex located at the Stanley Fairgrounds.
We warmly thank our intrepid sponsors who help make the Coolest Car Show in Colorado such a success: Bank of Estes Park; Cheley Camps; Estes Park Dental (Daniel Rauk); Estes Park News; The Ore Cart (Bill and Tim Hull); The Thompson Group (Scott Thompson) and Tour Estes Park (Bruce Davies). This year, especially, has been a challenge to local businesses, and we know that these generous sponsors are making an extra effort.
Admission to the Coolest Car Show in Colorado is free, but we are accepting donations ($5 suggestion) to add to the fundraising profits. You will also be able to vote for your favorite car(s) by purchasing “Cool Bucks” for $1 each and dropping them in the ballot bags next to the car(s) of your choice. There is no limit to your number of votes!
The Coolest Car Show in Colorado features everything from vintage cars to today’s state-of-the-art electrics. There will be local car owners from Estes Park and many more from throughout Colorado.
The Estes Park free Shuttle is available to transport people to the Event Center, so leave your car parked and hop on a shuttle.
Food and refreshments will be on sale at the show, and the parking is free at the Events Complex! Tickets for the Big Bang Concert “Tribute to the Eagles” nearby at the Estes Park Fairgrounds at 6:00 p.m. will be on sale at the food truck on site. Fireworks follow the concert.
The Coolest Car Show in Colorado is sponsored by the Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation, Inc. All proceeds from the event go to support the Estes Park Museum and its mission to preserve and celebrate the history and heritage of the Estes Park area.
