YMCA Hosts Easter Egg Hunt

Join YMCA of the Rockies on Saturday, April 8 at 9:30 a.m. for a free Easter Egg Hunt! The hunt will be located at the Lula Dorsey Museum at YMCA of the Rockies. The Easter Bunny will make a special visit during the egg hunt so make sure to bring your camera and your Easter basket! For more information, call 970-586-3341 ext. 1104.
