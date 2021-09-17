Few characters embody the feisty spirit of the American West as purely as the intrepid Abner Sprague (1850-1943). He arrived in Colorado at age 14. By 1875, he and his father established homesteads in the wilderness setting of today’s Moraine Park. He would embark on a career as a land and railroad surveyor. He would witness the advent of “dude ranch” tourism, as Easterners and Midwesterners flocked to his ranch. Lodging guests quickly became more profitable than raising cattle. Sprague reflected on it years later, saying, “we had to go into the hotel business or go bankrupt from keeping free company.”
His mountain adventures were legendary, once finding himself lost in an 1896 blizzard on the Continental Divide—and later scaling Longs Peak at age 74, fifty years to the day of his first ascent. Scrappy to the end, he made national headlines in 1941 when he tried to enlist himself in World War II at the age of 91.
Local actor-storyteller Kurtis Kelly will remember the life and legacy of Abner Sprague through a living-history performance this Monday, September 20 at 7 p. m. The program takes place inside the Hyde Chapel at the YMCA of the Rockies, as part of this summer’s program series hosted through the YMCA’s Maude Jellison Library.
The story recounts major episodes from Sprague’s remarkable life—and a career that also included operating a stagecoach service through the Big Thompson Canyon, working for the Union Pacific Railroad, and serving three terms as Larimer County Surveyor, where he helped draft plans for the towns of Fort Collins, Loveland, and Berthoud.
As a history re-enactor, Kelly has had the opportunity to bring the Abner Sprague story to audiences throughout the Front Range, as well as for many young students on their field trips into Rocky Mountain National Park.
Monday’s event is free and open to the public, and no registration is required.
