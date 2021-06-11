Land Trust Breakfast Focuses On Arapaho Connections To The Estes Valley

The Estes Valley is the ancestral home to the Arapaho, Ute and other Native American tribes. Historic US and State of Colorado policies displaced Native Americans from the valley and severed the physical connection they had with their homeland. The Estes Valley Land Trust will host a virtual breakfast to learn more about the tribal connections to the valley and discuss partnership opportunities between tribal and land conservation organizations.
The breakfast will include a panel with Mr. Fred Mosqueda, Arapaho Indian, and Coordinator of the Culture Program of the Arapaho and Cheyenne Tribes, and Dr. Patty Limerick, Faculty Director and Chair of the Board of the Center of the American West, University of Colorado.
This Estes Valley Land Trust breakfast will be held on Saturday, June 26 at 9 a.m. and will take place online. Reservations are required and can be made at: evlandtrust.org/rsvp. This event is for EVLT members only. Not a member? Please join at: evlandtrust.org/donate.
There is no charge for the online breakfast and attendees receive two free Cinnamon’s Bakery cinnamon rolls, if registered by June 18. Quantities are limited and details on where to pick up the cinnamon rolls will be emailed to those who register.
“The land trust recently made a commitment to be a more inclusive organization and better serve the whole community” said Jeffrey Boring, Estes Valley Land Trust Executive Director. “Our tribal partners are deeply connected to nature and I’m looking forward to working with them to conserve more land in the valley.”
About the Estes Valley Land Trust - Founded in 1987 by Estes Park residents, the Estes Valley Land Trust is a nationally recognized land conservation organization that has preserved nearly 10,000 acres of land and some of the most iconic landscapes in the Estes Valley. More than 400 members support the Estes Valley Land Trust annually and additional information can be found at evlandtrust.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.