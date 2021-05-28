Everyone is invited to attend the Memorial Day Service to be held at Estes Valley Memorial Gardens Monday, May 31 at 11:00 a.m.
The program will begin with the presentation of colors performed by the Joseph J. Duncan Jr. American Legion Post 119 Color Guard, commanded by Sgt. at Arms, Donna Weber. Playing to the colors will be Lt. Col. Loren Johnson, USAF (Ret.) followed by “My Country T’is of Thee” sung by Mark Hewitt. Welcome and Pledge of Allegiance will be given by Eric Scott, Manager of Estes Valley Memorial Gardens with Invocation by Reverend Chris Davis, Pastor of Presbyterian Church of the Rockies. Remarks and Reflections will then be given by Jan B. Verschuur, Counselor (Ret.) US Senior Foreign Service.
“God Bless America” will be sung by Mark Hewitt and then, Benediction by Chris Davis. Service will be concluded with Taps played by Lt. Col. Loren Johnson
Service personnel are encouraged to wear their uniforms to this meaningful tribute to our veterans who have served or are serving our nation.
