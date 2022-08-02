It’s not every day you can hear world class blues in a small mountain town. But you’ll be able to hear a 2019 semi-finalist in the International Blues Challenge, the largest blues competition in the world, in Allenspark on Saturday, August 20. It’s the 11th Annual Hogabluesa BBQ, Blues and Brews starring Mojomama, presented by The Old Gallery in Allenspark.
“We’re so excited to be able to put on Hogabluesa after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic,” said The Old Gallery Board President Laurie Von Wald. “And we’re especially excited because it will be an outdoor event at The Kelley House, just a few miles from The Old Gallery.” The Kelly House is located at 18720 CO Highway 7 in Allenspark.
The outdoor event takes place from 6-9 p.m., with BBQ by Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ and a cash bar. Tickets are $40 in advance and available online at theoldgallery.org or at The Old Gallery between 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. The Old Gallery is located at 14863 CO Hwy 7.
Mojomama combines Old School Rhythm and Blues and Funk, a splash of Jazz, a spoonful of Rock ‘n Roll—all topped off with a zest of female lead vocals. The band won Best Band from the Colorado Blues Society Members Choice Awards in 2019 and lead Singer Jessica Rogalski was name Female Vocalist of the Year in 2018. The band hails from Longmont.
Von Wald said, “This band has a loyal following and we know many of their fans will come to Allenspark for Hogabluesa. We encourage everyone to purchase tickets early as we expect a sell-out crowd. It’s going to be an evening filled with great music, dancing and BBQ.” Attendees must be 16 and older only, please.
The Old Gallery is a center for community and the arts located at 14863 Colorado Highway 7 in Allenspark, 20 minutes south of Estes Park. The not for profit provides a twice-monthly food bank distribution, health and wellness classes, entertainment and more. To view a complete list of all events, visit www.theoldgallery.org.
