The Estes Chamber of Commerce and Visit Estes Park have partnered to host a tourism trade show on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Estes Park Events Complex.
In conjunction with National Tourism Week, the two organizations are hosting a trade show aimed at celebrating what inspires community members to live, work and play in the destination as well as the industry that makes much of it possible: tourism.
Attendees of the show, Estes Park lodging, restaurant, retail and attraction business owners and employees, will connect with suppliers from all over Colorado, enjoy an educational event on the state of tourism and interact with exhibits from local businesses that offer food, drinks and recreation to Estes Park visitors. An Estes Inspired reception will feature live music, snacks prepared by local restaurants and “Estes Inspired” beers brewed for the occasion by local breweries.
The agenda includes:
● A supplier trade show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
● An educational event from 3 to 4 p.m.
● An Estes Inspired reception from 4 to 6 p.m.
Vendors seeking access to the Estes Park tourism community are invited to contact Donna Carlson at the Estes Chamber to register their exhibit now. Options run from $100 to $350. Contact donna@esteschamber.org.
The Estes Chamber of Commerce is the “new” chamber in Estes Park, 100% founded and funded by members, in May 2019. The Chamber is the voice of business with the Town of Estes Park, Estes Park EDC, Visit Estes Park and other organizations collaborating for a stronger business climate and tourism economy. The success of the Chamber is measured in making Estes Park a better place to live, work and play. www.esteschamber.org.
Visit Estes Park drives year-round economic growth by responsibly encouraging visitor demand. For more details about VEP go to VisitEstesPark.com.
