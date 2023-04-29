Land Trust Hosts A Virtual Breakfast On May 13th Titled Beavers In Colorado

Beavers were historically abundant in Colorado before being driven nearly to extinction during the 19th century commercial fur trade. Although beaver populations have recovered slightly, they remain low due to loss of habitat and continued removal by humans. Guest speaker Dr. Ellen Wohl, Professor of Geosciences at Colorado State University (CSU), will share how beavers modify rivers and how these modifications enhance river health and resilience to wildfire, drought, and flood. Dr. Wohl will also discuss contemporary efforts to reintroduce beaver in Colorado river corridors.
Dr. Wohl has been a faculty member at CSU since 1989, focusing her research on the physical process and form of rivers, and how living organisms impact rivers. Most recently, her research explored how rivers were affected by the 2020 wildfires with much of this research occurring in the Poudre River watershed. She has also worked on several long-term research projects in the Wild Basin area of Rocky Mountain National Park.
Beavers have been a relevant topic at the Estes Valley Land Trust in recent years. In 2022, the Land Trust conserved 161 acres in the Tahosa Valley that once provided healthy habitat to a beaver colony in the area. Evidence of past beaver activity still exists on the property today.
This virtual event will be hosted via Zoom on Saturday, May 13th at 9:00 a.m. Reservations are required and can be made at: evlandtrust.org/rsvp. This event is for EVLT members only. Not a member? Join us here: evlandtrust.org/donate.
There is no charge for the online breakfast and attendees receive two free cinnamon rolls from Cinnamon’s Bakery, if registered by May 8th. Quantities are limited and details on where to pick up the cinnamon rolls will be emailed to those who register.
About the Estes Valley Land Trust - Founded in 1987 by Estes Park residents, the Estes Valley Land Trust is a nationally recognized land conservation organization that has preserved nearly 10,000 acres of land and some of the most iconic landscapes in the Estes Valley. Please consider becoming a member of the land trust at www.evlandtrust.org/donate.
