Labor Day Arts Show Accepting Applications

Original artisan works currently are being considered for inclusion in the Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary Club’s annual Labor Day Arts & Crafts Festival, Sept. 3, 4 and 5.
The Estes Park event is the anchor for final summer events in the community that features a full range of activities and features nearly 100 artisans who display sculpture, paintings, jewelry, wood, photography and fiber art and more created in their own studios. One of the premier arts and crafts festivals in the state, the Estes Park event typically receives more than 150 applications.
A description and photos of the work proposed for exhibit will be juried by a committee. Artists who submit their application prior to Feb. 28, 2022 will be considered first as the first jury round is scheduled for March 2nd. Submissions after February 28 will be judged at later dates based on availability of art mediums. Final Application deadline is June 16.
For more information see http://estesartsandcrafts.whitepapersplus.com/; applications and artisan details are available at https://www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=9993#general-info.
