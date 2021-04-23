Estes Park’s Cinco de Mayo Celebration has been a popular local tradition for decades. This year, although there will be no in-person fiesta or live music, the tradition will continue, thanks to the team at Mountain Home Cafe.
On Wednesday, May 5, from 4 to 6 p.m., community members are encouraged to stop by Mountain Home Cafe and pick up a free Mexican dinner they can take home and enjoy. While there will be no indoor dining during those hours, everyone’s meal will be assembled for an easy take-out option.
No advance sign-up is necessary. Plan to wear a mask and practice social distancing during your pick-up visit.
Over the years, the annual “Cinco” event has provided an opportunity for many families to come together around a shared celebration. Mountain Home Cafe has been a sponsor of the event for more than a decade. The “Cinco” planners are hopeful that the event will be able to return in its fuller form next year.
Enjoy a traditional Mexican dinner—in take-out form—by visiting Mountain Cafe on Wednesday, May 5. Mountain Home Cafe is located at 457 E. Wonderview Avenue in Upper Stanley Village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.