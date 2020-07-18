Magic Show At The American Legion Circle 119

It’s an event not to be missed. Master magician Loren Poppe will captivate his audiences with mystifying illusions at the premier of his exciting new production Saturday, July 25th at Circle 119—Home of the American Legion. The family friendly shows will take place at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for those four years old and older, while children three and under will be admitted free. Doors open one hour before the show. Performances last about sixty minutes and there will be opportunities to meet the performers and purchase magic tricks after the show.
Seating is limited to fifty, so it is recommended that tickets be purchased in advance online before the show. Each ticket requires a name and will be received by email. Tickets may be available at the door, but availability cannot be guaranteed due to limited seating. The seating will be table-style and socially distanced. Families may sit together, with other couples possibly joining them at the same table. Masks will be required until you are seated or eating and drinking.
Food and beverages will be available from Circle 119 during the performances.
Poppe has been fascinated by magic since a man pulled a quarter from behind his ear when he was just a child. He lives in Fort Collins with his wife and two children who all play integral roles in the performances. Poppe has captivated audiences at flea markets, birthday parties, senior centers, and nursing homes for seven years. Always fascinated by illusions, early this winter he began designing a new show incorporating exciting techniques guaranteed to baffle everyone in attendance. Audiences will experience impossible escapes, items appearing and disappearing (including an actual motorcycle), witness snow being created, a person cut into thirds, and many more possibilities that will leave audiences scratching their heads as they leave the show.
After a long day hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park, there’s no better way to end the day than with an entertaining evening the entire family will enjoy.
Tickets may be purchased in advance at Estesmagicshow.com
