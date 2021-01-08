NEW EXHIBIT OPENING:
“Meet The New Artists” featuring Lydia Pottoff, John Long, and Cheryl Gratias – January 8
The first exhibit of every year, the Art Center features the artist members who joined the Art Center membership the previous year. This year we are celebrating three very talented artists and their variety of media: pastel, acrylic and watercolor.
Lydia Pottoff, originally from Maryland, moved to Colorado in 1973 to attend Metropolitan State University where she earned a BA in fine art and graphic design. To pursue her passion of creating a more personal vision, pastels were a natural choice since they combined her love of drawing and color.
Coming from a family of artists and growing up in Michigan, John Long trained as a photographer, film maker, poet and printer but his professional career was in education. His work is in abstract and text-based painting with acrylics as well as abstract landscapes and calligraphy with Japanese ink.
“I am at heart both an artist and a scientist,” shares Cheryl Gratias. “As such, I’ve become a careful observer of the world around me and am drawn to trying new experiments in my approach to creativity. I am inspired by the way watercolor can uniquely embody light, color, energy and life.”
Also on display in the gallery will be the outstanding work of the other Art Center artist members, including other works in oil painting, watercolor, pastel, jewelry, ceramics, charcoal, graphite, glass, wood, sculpture, fiber, photography, printmaking and mixed media.
The Art Center is open 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday through Monday.
DOOR PRIZE OFFERING:
For the Opening Weekend of “Meet the New Artists,” the Art Center is offering a handwoven scarf, made and donated by Chris Switzer. To enter for the drawing, the public is invited to register by coming to the gallery or by sending your email address and phone number to
info@artcenterofestes.com. Entry begins at 11 a.m. January 8 and closes at 5 p.m. January 11, at which time the winning name will be drawn and notified.
EXHIBIT SCHEDULE FOR 2021:
January 8 – February 15 “Meet the New Artists”
February 20 – March 15 “Mentor/Student Show”
March 19 – April 26 “A Symphony of Color” featuring Astrid Paustian
April 30 – June 7 “Lyrical Landscapes” featuring Mary Benke
June 11 – July 17 “Becky’s Family & Friends”/FACE Show featuring Becky Gilberto and Guest Artist Meredith Lockhart
July 23 – August 24 “The Joy of Diversity” featuring Cynthia Price Reedy & Eli Roehl
August 28 – September 25 “Estes Valley Plein Air”
October 1 – November 8 “Bill Fritz and daughter Sandy” featuring Bill & Sandy Fritz
November 12 – Dec 20 “A Few of My Favorite Things” featuring Anne Sneary
ESTES VALLEY PLEIN AIR 2021: Looking For Artists
The event is open to any artist who paints using the plein air technique, in all fine art painting mediums. Jurors will select the 2021 participants after a review of digital images during the second week of April. For more information about the Art Center go to www.artcenterofestes.com.
ELIGIBILITY:
Open to any artist using oil, watercolor, acrylic or pastel. Participating artist must paint from life, on location. Studio work is not allowed. Work submitted for review should reflect the best quality of your plein air painting. To be considered for participation in this event, artists must submit three images (required) representative of their best plein air work and pay a non-refundable $50 jury fee by the entry deadline. Applications are processed through www.onlinejuriedshows.com. Entry period runs from January 2 to April 4.
SOCIAL MEDIA:
The Art Center can be viewed not only on our website at www.artcenterofestes.com, but we are on Facebook at Art-Center-of-Estes-Park, Instagram at artcenterofep and Twitter
at artcenterestes.
Link to Power Point Presentation for “Meet the New Artists”: 1drv.ms/v/s!AnKj7RoYG0dMgSF1wCcmPLerQ6A? e = K7789Q.
Coming Up:
Interviews of Lydia Pottoff, John Long and Cheryl Gratias.
The Art Center of Estes Park is a nonprofit organization which provides a facility to support the work of local and regional artists, striving to promote exhibition, education, and excellence in the visual arts. Proceeds benefit the artist and contribute to the Art Center’s education and community outreach. The Art Center is located at 517 Big Thompson Avenue, in Middle Stanley Village, below Safeway and above Subway. For more information, please call the Art Center at 970-586-5882 or visit our website at www.artcenterofestes.com.
