Expect thousands of cyclists on the roads in and around Estes Park as Ride The Rockies comes to Estes Park Sunday, June 11 through Tuesday, June 13.
Riders will leave Fort Collins on Sunday, June 11, traveling on Hwy. 34 through the Big Thompson Canyon to County Road 43. The route will then proceed to Glen Haven with the final stop for the day in Estes Park.
The historic MacGregor Ranch will play host for the event during the duration in Estes Park. Expect heavy traffic in and around this area and be alert to cyclists on all roads in Estes Park.
On Monday, June 12 the route will be an out and back ride from Estes to Allenspark along Hwy. 7.
Riders will depart town on the morning of Tuesday, June 13 for Grand Lake. The ride will utilize Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park.
The Historic Park Theater will host special events and films on Monday, June 11. Visit historicparktheatre.com for details and show times. Other events, including live music, will take place at the MacGregor Ranch.
Ride The Rockies is an annual, week long cycling tour of Colorado. Now in its 37th year, this marks the seventh time that Estes has been a stop on the tour.
Please be attentive to cyclists on the designated routes and along all roads in the Estes Valley.
For more information visit ridetherockies.com/host-communities/estes-park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.