Slip into your lederhosen and celebrate Oktoberfest from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 25th at the Circle 119 American Legion.
The menu features appetizers of Bavarian soft pretzels with beer cheese dip and Sunny’s homemade beer cheese soup doused in oyster crackers. Next you’ll be treated to grilled Johnsonville bratwurst marinated in beer and onions in true Wisconsin style served with sauerkraut and German potato salad. The menu will taste even more authentic when downed with a glass (or two) of Wisconsin’s Pabst Blue Ribbon beer from a keg on the outside patio.
It’s rumored that there might even be polka music in the air. The cost is $15 per person.
