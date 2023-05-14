You are invited to celebrate the arrival of spring with the Oratorio Society of Estes Park on Friday, May 19th at 7:00 p.m. or Saturday, May 20th at 2:00 p.m. at the Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies, 1700 Brodie Ave. in Estes Park
Three works for chorus and orchestra will be presented in these concerts: A Song of the Rockies from OSEP conductor, Robert Howard’s Wilderness Reflections, How Lovely is thy Dwelling Place from Brahms’ Requiem and Part I of Haydn’s Creation.
Wilderness Reflections was commissioned in 2015 for the centennial of Rocky Mountain National Park by then conductor, the late and dear, Kathryn Bowers and the Oratorio Society to mark the centennial of Rocky Mountain National Park.
Both the text and music Song of the Rockies were written Robert Howard for and about Rocky Mountain National Park and the people who hold it dear to their hearts.
When Brahms composed his German Requiem in memory of his mother, he chose to set Biblical texts of his personal choosing rather than employ the text of the traditional roman mass for the dead. How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place, placed in the center of the work displays Brahms’ gift of lyrical beauty and grace, used to the fullest in this elegiac hymn of comfort.
Haydn composed his Oratorio, Creation in 1798 after hearing Handel’s Messiah and other oratorios during his two extended trips to London. This highly exciting and innovative work is based on the King James version of the creation account in the Book of Genesis and is intended to be sung in either English or German.
Creation abounds with rich natural images and colorful and dramatic interaction of orchestra, soloists and chorus. The final chorus of Part I, The Heavens are Telling is one of Haydn’s most exuberant and positive works.
Many local vocal soloists will be featured in these concerts including sopranos, Miranda Bator Dillard, Robin Howard and Melissa Westover, alto Denise Stookesberry, tenor Scott Anderson and baritones, Nelson Burke and Robert Gunn.
Concerts are free and open to the public. Donations greatly appreciated.
