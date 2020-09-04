By: Rita DuChateau, Rotary Club of Estes Park
Without sponsorships, there wouldn’t be an Estes Park Duck Race. Local businesses and citizen donors propel the event, supply the major prizes and help offset the costs of putting on fundraiser that has delivered over $2.7 million to Estes Valley nonprofits since its inception in 1989.
“As the Duck Race has grown, so has our list of Major and Associate sponsors as well our gratitude for their support,” said Scott Thompson, this year’s sponsorship coordinator. “Without their belief in our cause, we wouldn’t have a Duck Race.”
Major Sponsors donate $500 and Associate Sponsors donate $100. In turn, their contributions are announced in local media, on the Duck Race website, on the poster that advertises the race, in videos on the Facebook page that markets the event, and on Channel 8-The Rocky Mountain Channel on race day. Sponsorships are either paid or in-kind, which include donation of goods or services equal to or greater than the cash amount. If you ask sponsors why they sign on, of course, it’s for the decorated large plastic duck. The sponsor ducks are proudly displayed after the race at places of business around the Estes Valley.
“We have been so humbled and blessed to have the support of our sponsors during this tumultuous year,” Thompson said. “Their backing has allowed us to switch gears and move from the typical physical race to a virtual race hosted on The Rocky Mountain Channel. This will also give us a new way to recognize our Sponsors before and during the race.”
Major sponsors to date include: Alpine Gardens-Loveland; Arthur J. Gallagher; Bank of Colorado; Bank of Estes Park; Briggs Carpet Care; Cheley Colorado Camps; Chrysalis At The Stanley; Claire’s Restaurant and Bar; Dallman Construction Company; Design Center of Estes Park; Dunraven Inn; Eagle Rock School; Edward Jones; Estes Park Dental; Estes Park Health; Estes Park News; Estes Park Trail-Gazette; FrontDesk, Inc. ; Ron Gordon; Inkwell & Brew; John’s Well Service; Key Bank; Kinley Built; Local Herd Studios; Mountain Music Arts and Culture Magazine; Nicky’s Steakhouse; Premier Members Credit Union; Quality Inn; Rambo’s Longhorn Liquor; ReMax Mountain Brokers; Ridgeline Hotel/Delaware North; The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern; Rocky Mountain Dumpsters; The Rocky Mountain Channel; Shotts, Merryman & Company; Peter and Stephanie Sinnott; State Farm Insurance; Summit Church; TDS Telecom; The Egg of Estes; Timberline Medical; Town of Estes Park; U. S. Bank; Westover Construction; The Wheel Bar; and YMCA of the Rockies.
Associate Sponsors to date include: Airbits LLC; Alpine Legacy Real Estate; Wayne Andersen; Aspen Brook Investments; Aspen Eye Center; Bart’s Liquor; The Bear’s Den; Big Horn Restaurant; Bird and Jim; Boyatt Glass; Chelito’s Mexican Restaurant; Coldwell Banker Estes Village Properties; Docter Construction; Dollar General Store; Phil and Rita DuChateau; Ed’s Cantina and Grill; Paula Edwards; Elkhorn Law, LLC; Estes Angler; Estes Park Chiropractic; Estes Park Pet Supply; Milt Garrett; Glacier Creek Construction; Ron Gordon; The Imaging Center; La Cocina de Mama; Lakeside Mechanical Service; La Mexicana Carniceria and Mini Market; Ron and Sharol Little; Loveland Steam Laundry; O’Reilly Auto Parts; Park Properties, LLC; Longley Parker; Jim and Robin Scritchfield; Peter and Stephanie Sinnott; Poppy’s Pizza and Grill; Rocky Mountain Pharmacy; Rocky Mountain Discount Liquors; Scott Thompson, Real Estate Advisor; Sticks-N-Stones; and Stone Electrical.
“This is a very giving group and many of them have been sponsors of The Rotary Club Duck Race for many years, Thompson said. “We truly thank them and appreciate their continued support.”
To adopt a duck or a flock, visit
epduckrace.org/adopt-ducks/ and choose a Participating Organization, which will receive $19 of each adoption fee.
