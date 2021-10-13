Named by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2008, Día de los Muertos is one of the best-known festivities in Mexico. It is celebrated mainly on the first two days of November and has its roots in pre-Hispanic times. According to historians, the Mexica had several periods throughout the year to celebrate their dead and the most important were celebrated between the months of September to November. During the colonial era, this tradition continued and religious syncretism made these celebrations join the All Saints and All Souls Days, which the Catholic religion celebrates on November 1 and 2. We believed that those days our loved ones come back to visit friends and family and we prepare their favorite food and drinks
Celebrations include:
- Visits to cemeteries to decorate the graves of loved ones and bring mariachi music
- Make altars at home with food, candles, incense, photos, flowers and other elements.
- Attend a mass dedicated to the deceased
- Prepare special foods to share with the family
- Participate in parades dedicated to this celebration
- Dressing up as catrinas
- Decorate the streets, offices, schools, squares with motifs of the Day of the Dead
In Estes Park the Hispanic community celebrates this day with a special event that this year will be held at the Events Center. The party will be on November 5 from 5 to 8 observing all the security protocols of Covid 19.
We thank the sponsorship of the Town of Estes Park and the Estes Park School District
It will be a totally free community celebration and everyone is invited.
We will have typical Mexican food on the Day of the Dead.
An altar honoring those who have gone before us, especially those who have died from Covid 19.
We will continue with our Wall of Remembrance to also celebrate our relatives and acquaintances who have also left us.
Scientists who have developed vaccines will also be honored.
The music will be provided by the Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra.
There will be community organizations participating and sharing information about their work with the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.