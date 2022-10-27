You can find that perfect gift for a friend or family member at a gigantic one-day sale called Treasure Tables this Saturday, October 29th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Events Center at the Stanley Fairgrounds.
More than 60 vendors will display their handmade arts and crafts so shoppers can find that unique one-of-a-kind gift to give to someone or to sit under the Christmas tree. Treasure Tables is sponsored by Chapter IY of P.E.O., a women’s philanthropic organization that awards grants and 2% loans to women who wish to begin, continue, or expand their college education.
A food truck from La Cocina de Mama will be on hand to satisfy the appetites of those who come hungry. That’s in addition to home-baked pastries and tasty goodies from the bake sale table. Bake sale proceeds go directly to P.E.O. International to support the mission of P.E.O.
The sale is open to the public with free admission and free parking.
“We will have some absolutely beautiful jewelry, pottery, photographs, shirts, wooden bowls, and clothing all available for purchase,” said chapter president Amy Fox. She’s also one of the vendors who will have stacks of homemade soap to sell.
Knitted stocking caps, unique wooden bowls, Christmas décor, handmade tables, and even a pickleball potholder are just a few of the other items awaiting shoppers who want a special gift for that special person in their life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.