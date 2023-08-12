Throughout the world, the music of the late John Denver represents the best of the Colorado Rocky Mountain lifestyle. Join Brad Fitch and The TropiCowboy Band as they perform Denver’s timeless songs on September 2 at the Reusch Auditorium,YMCA of the Rockies. This concert is presented by the Rotary Club of Estes Park Foundation and is a fundraiser for their programs.
I am proud to perform with a talented six-piece band that interprets John Denver’s music with both reverence and a whole lot of fun,”Fitch said. “It’s a special experience to hear this music performed live in the mountains of Colorado. These songs rekindle fond memories and lighten the spirit. I hope you will join us for this great music for a great cause.”
Fitch and his band will be performing their tribute concert for the eighteenth year this Labor Day weekend. Never the same show from year to year, they include his best-known hits while also digging deep into Denver’s catalogue.
Tickets can be obtained at Macdonald Book Shop and the Estes Park Visitor Center, with reserved seating available online. Doors open at 4 p.m. with opening act Random and True playing at 5 p.m.and the John Denver Tribute at 6:30.
