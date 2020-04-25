April marks National Volunteer month in the United States. This month is dedicated to honoring the volunteers in our communities as well as encouraging volunteerism. With the museum remodel in early 2019, the Estes Park Museum reopened with the help of over 30 volunteers that donated 1,202 hours towards the museum - that is equivalent to $30,567! It is evident that the museum could not function without these invaluable individuals and why staff would like to take the opportunity to recognize them for helping the museum achieve its mission on a daily basis. We could not succeed without you! If you are interested in volunteering there are many ways to get involved:
Gallery Hosts: Welcomes and interacts with hundreds of guests from all over the world and serves as the front-line representative leading to a successful experience in the Museum gallery.
Downtown Walking Tour Docents: Lead small group tours on a .7 mile loop starting from Bond Park highlighting buildings, individuals, and events that helped shaped our current downtown district.
Historic Fall River Hydroplant Docents: Lead tours to discuss F. O. Stanley's 1909 Hydroplant, the insatiable need and growth of electricity over the decades, and the 1982 Lawn Lake Flood that ended operation at this historic site.
Collections Volunteers: Work with over 30,000 artifacts and assist to inventory, rehouse, and catalog the historic artifacts that are the foundation of the Museum.
Staff would like to say 'Thank you' for all of your contributions! If you would like to join our team, please contact Curator of Interpretation Mikaela Fundaun at mfundaun@estes.org.
The mission of the Estes Park Museum is to conduct activities that preserve, share and respect the unique history of Estes Park. For more information, visit the Museum's website at www.estes.org/museum or contact Director Derek Fortini at dfortini@estes.org.
