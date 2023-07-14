Noxious weeds are once again having a banner year, so keep removing and bagging these invaders. Removing and bagging flowers and seed heads will help curtail your weed population next year. Time and persistence will give native plants a better chance! The 15th Annual Weed Roundup will be held this Saturday, July 15th from 9:00 to noon located behind the recycling center at 666 Elm Road (follow the signs). No early birds or illegal drop-offs; the gate will be closed until the 9:00 a.m. start. Do not block the driveway entrance shared with recycling. The line will form up-the-hill/north of the entrance on the east side of Elm Road. Estes Land Stewardship Association (ELSA) volunteers will be on hand to answer weed questions and direct traffic flow. Educational displays and information will be available from Estes Land Stewardship Association (ELSA), Larimer County Natural Resources, and Rocky Mountain National Park. Bring in your weeds – no slash, pine needles, cones, dirt, trash – in paper yard bags for free disposal. Please remove/shake off dirt from plant roots. Excessive weight of wet weeds and dirt is a safety hazard for our volunteers. Bag flowers and seed heads rather than entire plants. Read our weekly Estes Valley’s Weed Alert articles (published April through September in the EP News) to help identify invasive plants and manage seed producing plant parts for disposal. Weeds and trash can be disposed of year-around at Waste Management for a fee. Bags of non-weed materials or native plants will not be accepted at this event. Paper yard bags are available for purchase at local hardware stores.
If you want ELSA to continue to sponsor these events, please adhere to the guidelines. Owning property in the Estes Valley can be challenging and different! Bagging mature weeds this time of year is not ideal weed management and not how you want to spend your time. Be proactive – learn your native plants and manage the invasive plants in a timely manner with a weed management specialist if you don’t have the time, energy or expertise to manage your property. A list of weed management specialists who can help is available at: larimer.org/naturalresources/weeds/applicators Also refer to the information and Helpful Documents at estes.org/weeds
Despite the crazy cool spring weather that turned into instant summer, the June 17th Monitored Weed Drop-off was a great success with over 94 bags of weeds collected and 46 folks in attendance! Other Monitored Weed Drop-offs are scheduled for August 19th and September 16th. These events are being made possible with the support from Estes Land Stewardship Association, the Town of Estes Park, Larimer County Natural Resources, Estes Valley Land Trust, and donations. Twenty Ob-Noxious Weeds in the Estes Valley weed booklets are available year around at the Estes Valley Library, Ace Hardware, True Value, and www.estes.org/weeds. Estes Land Stewardship Association (ELSA) meets the first Thursday of the month (February, March, April & November) at 9:30 a.m. in the George Hix Room at US Bank. The next meeting is November 2nd. For more information about ELSA contact elsa.weeds@gmail.com
