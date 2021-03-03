Partners is honoring the 18 year history of the Red Envelope Dinner at Mama Rose's this year with a community giving campaign, as we are not able to all come together at the restaurant due to current circumstances. Thank you in advance for your contribution. All donations will go toward supporting youth mentoring partnerships in Estes Valley in 2021.
Here's a message from our hosts, Julie and Rob: "The Red Envelope Dinner began in 2003, with about 32 people attending. We started the fundraising event as a celebration of spring, of community, and of the youth and adult partnerships that have changed so many young lives over the years. We were interested in supporting Partners Mentoring Youth as we saw firsthand through young staff what an impact the program has. The event has grown so much that it has started to have a wait list in the event someone cancels, and it's become one of our favorite nights of the year. Filling the restaurant with people who care about the future of youth, hearing the stories of growth and fulfillment and fun for partners of all ages, and gathering to celebrate our community's caring spirit is very special to us. We regret that circumstances dictate that we can't hold the event this year, and very much look forward to next year and the stories we will hear of hope and growth." Julie and Rob Pieper, Poppy's and Mama Rose's
Here are the ways you can make a donation:
- Give online at: PoweredbyPartners.org/Donate (Under what type of donation click on Event Donation and under notes type in RED 2021)
- Send a check payable to Partners to PO Box 484, Estes Park, CO 80517, and write RED 2021 on the memo line.
