Join the Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation, Inc. November 19 through 20 between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. for the annual Creative Colorado Tablesetting/Scaping. With the 2022 theme: Celebrations, Then & Now, the event, located at the Dunraven at Estes Park Resort, will now feature a silent auction to add to your experience. Numerous displays will be related to unique decorating ideas just in time for family holiday celebrations. Tickets are $10 at the door. Come to browse and be inspired!
Proceeds received from this event, created by the Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation, Inc., will support the mission of the Estes Park Museum.
With gratitude, event sponsors to date include:
Major Sponsor: Susan Fereday State Farm Insurance Company
Generous Sponsors: The Antiquarians, Cheryl Pennington, Colorado Homestead, Dunraven Restaurant at Estes Park Resort, The Enchanted Florist, Estes Park News, Kind Coffee, Macdonald Book Shop, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Smith Sign Studio, Wishes Fulfilled, and the YMCA of the Rockies.
