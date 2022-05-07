Monthly Wildlife Talk Features David Neils On Mountain Lions

Having grown up in northwest Montana, David became fascinated with elusive wildlife as a child. He was fortunate to be surrounded by wolves, grizzlies and mountain lions in his backyard, the Cabinet Mountain Wilderness. Sixteen years ago, he was face-bumped by a mountain lion in Colorado’s Never Summer Wilderness. He has studied and filmed mountain lions weekly ever since. David provides workshops and wildlife education for all ages. He will also tell us how mountain lions have been affected by climate change.
David Neils, is a Lifelong Naturalist and this talk will take place on May 12 in the Community Center, Lower Level from 6:00-7:00 p.m.
