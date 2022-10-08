28th Annual Golf Marathon Benefits The Estes Park Junior Golf Program

The popularity of golf is continuing to grow with more and more young people getting into the game. Our own Junior Golf Program saw a boost in participation by 20 students over 2020, which is a large increase for our small town.
The Estes Park Golf Course in conjunction with the Estes Valley Recreation and Park District, considers it our responsibility to make sure that every junior golfer can play the game without financial barriers. The community of Estes Park (and beyond) raised over $2,500 dollars to help eliminate those barriers in our 27th annual Junior Golf Marathon fundraiser last year. This past summer, we were able to outfit all our new junior golfers with Cleveland brand junior sets, gave out 12 full junior passes, as well as nine scholarships to the junior golf summer program.
Last year, Tim Hull, Brad Doggett, Rene Archambault, Megan Miller and Austin Logan played 90 holes each (450 holes total) to max out all the pledges that were received. The group totaled 271 pars, 69 birdies, and two eagles. The group had a perfect day of fall weather, starting at 8 a.m. and finishing at 4 p.m., in nearly record time.
The golf courses and our junior program are unbelievably proud and grateful to live in a community that created amazing support and enthusiasm for our junior golfers in and around Estes Park. We thank you for all your generosity and support.
For more info on our Junior Golf Program and to download a pledge form for the 2022 golf marathon which will be held on October 20, please visit evrpd.com and click on the golf tab.
