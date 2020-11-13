Thanksgiving Fire Walk Fundraiser

Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Windy. Snow will end this morning giving way to mostly cloudy conditions this afternoon. High 29F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 17F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.