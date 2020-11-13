Thanksgiving Fire Walk Fundraiser

No task is too big when done together by all. -Hawaiian Proverb
As we enter this season of giving, we ask you to join us Saturday, November 21 for the Thanks Giving Fire Walk Fundraiser, an untimed walk/run around Lake Estes to rally support and give thanks financially to the firefighters who responded to the historic Cameron Peak and East Troublesome Fires.
Gather your own team, group or family members and take a lap of Lake Estes between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. after donating. (Social distancing with other groups and masks are highly recommended and encouraged)
Everyone is encouraged to participate–walk, run or just donate! Participants will be able to choose whether they want their donation to benefit the Estes Valley Fire Protection District, Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department, Canyon Battalion of Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Pinewood Springs Fire Protection District, Allenspark Fire Department or the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.
Suggested donation of $25 recommended, but any denomination welcome. Donations can either be dropped off at the Estes Park Mountain Shop or can be made online at: shop.estesparkmountainshop.com. Walk/run will take place on the Lake Estes Trail.
Let's help fill the boot for the boots on the ground!
