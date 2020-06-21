Enjoy local art & meet local artisans at the Monday Artisans Market at the Riverside Plaza in Estes Park.
June 1st marked the opening day for the 2020 season of The Monday Artisans Markets. The markets offers a unique opportunity to enjoy and support local artisans. It encompasses a carefully curated, handmade-only market. Meet the artist in person, hear their stories and the inspiration behind their work.
The Monday Artisans Market represents a wide variety of local artists and craftspeople. The Market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art at Riverside Plaza in downtown Estes Park. It is a weekly series of handmade artisan markets offering a high quality and diverse mix of art.
You will find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, hand-blown glass, photography, leather goods, fiber arts, polymer clay art, and more. It is the perfect place to buy a gift for your yourself or a loved one, or to find one-of-a-kind souvenirs. We are fortunate to have so many talented artists with us this year.
The Monday Artisans Market strengthens and creates community partnerships between art, artists and the Estes Park community. The Market gives back to the community by supporting local commerce and conscious creative lifestyles.
Bring the entire family to experience Estes Park's weekly Artisan's Market, every Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning the 1st Monday in June through the last Monday in August, at Riverside Plaza, downtown Estes Park. See you there. Buy local. Buy art.
