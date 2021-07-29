Estes Park Archives Presentation This Saturday, July 31

The Estes Park Archives closes out the Isabella Bird series this Saturday, July 31, with a look at her “Long Goodbye”, the protracted period between November 15, 1873 and her departure from Colorado Territory sometime mid-December 1873 where she “bached” with two single men at Griff Evans Ranch, threatened to leave (because of shortages of food and money) and prepared to leave numerous times, yet continued living in Estes Park.
This is the period (according to her original letters) where Mountain Jim (James Nugent) professed his love for her, and where she wrote and delivered a short note to him stating they could have no more interaction. Strangely, this was also the point in her stay, while riding to Longmont in a fierce snowstorm to get the mail (and say her goodbyes to Longmont) that she encountered Mountain Jim on the trail, and reported and then expunged an account of him shooting a pistol in her direction.
We will examine the final portion of Isabella Bird's Colorado sojourn using her original letters, her remaining appearances in 1873 territorial newspapers, the first rewriting of her letters as published in the weekly magazine “The Leisure Hour” in 1878, and the final edits that appear in “A Lady's Life in the Rocky Mountains”, first published in 1879, with additional footnotes and expository material added in subsequent reprintings. With diligent searching or the proper links, much of this material can now be located and downloaded from the internet free of charge.
Anyone with an early edition of “A Lady's Life in the Rocky Mountains” is also encouraged to attend, as we wil compare what was published in both London and New York between 1879 and 1885, and how to distinguish early editions from later editions.
Estes Park Archives programs are free, open to all, and during the summer begin at 6:30 p.m. at 240 Moraine Avenue. No reservations are required, but call 970-586-4889 for directions or further information.
