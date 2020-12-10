Estes Park was fortunate in having physicians with training and experience more befitting larger communities. Dr. Henry S. Reid (1885-1974) certainly fell into that category, at least his resume and devotion to continuing education would have qualified him to work in a major metropolitan hospital, yet he spent his summers in Estes Park, and his winters in the burgeoning tourist community of Palm Springs, California, opening “hospitals” in each.
Dr. Reid, if early Colorado directories can be believed, started practicing medicine in Drake, but had moved to Estes Park by the 1920s. His office and clinic, essentially a permanent fixture for the Colorado half of his career, was on East Elkhorn (in the spot now occupied by Elkins Distillery), with his short-lived hospital on Big Horn Drive. When Dr. Jacob Mall moved to town in 1932, the “hospital” (really a glorified clinic), relocated to West Elkhorn, was initially referred to as the Reid-Mall Hospital, although most long-timers remember it as the Mall Hospital.
Was Dr. Reid's hospital on Big Horn Drive a victim of poor location? Or was it destined to fail based on a winter population that shrank to a few hundred souls, and an attending physician three states removed?
Join the Estes Park Archives this Saturday afternoon, December 12 in their meeting space around the 14-foot conference table at 240 Moraine Avenue, as we continue discussing the history of medicine, physicians, nurses, and health care in Estes Park.
The program is free and open to all, but, because of the pandemic, currently restricted to at most two individuals sharing the same last name or household in the meeting room at any one time.
To accommodate this requirement, the program repeats every half hour between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Reservations are encouraged, but not mandatory. Wait times, if any, are spent outside on comfortable chairs. Masks or similar facial coverings are essential while in attendance, and admission is gained by providing appropriate answers to a few basic screening questions. Call 586-4889 for directions for further information.
