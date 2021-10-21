Come this Saturday, October 23rd to the Estes Park Event Center at the fairgrounds from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to help support P.E.O. Chapter IY’s annual fundraiser, Treasure Tables! This is the fifth year the local chapter has had local and regional artisans sell hand crafted, unique, quality items of all descriptions. All proceeds to IY go directly to PEO projects to give women the financial opportunity to continue their education. This is a wonderful and fun way to give a fantastic gift to a loved one or yourself and support a great organization through Chapter IY’s delicious baked items and poinsettia sales.
Wear your mask and bring a friend!
