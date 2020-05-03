Fire Chief Wolf Is Special Guest For Library Storytime

The Fire Station Station storytime is an annual highlight for local preschoolers and their parents. While this spring’s session will not take place inside the Fire Station, there will be a special virtual storytime led by Estes Valley Fire Protection Chief David Wolf on Thursday, May 7 at 10:30 a.m. Chief Wolf and the Library staff will lead a half-hour of stories and songs about safety, fire-fighting and fire prevention.

The Fire Station Storytime is one of the many library programs taking place online, many of them in live-stream format. In addition, recordings of previous programs are available to watch later. Look for the YouTube link on the library’s homepage at estesvalleylibrary.org

Here is a roster of programs happening in the weeks ahead. No advance sign-up is necessary:

Live Storytime with Melanie

Friday, May 1, 10:30 - 11 a.m.

Baby & Toddler Storytime Live with Melanie

Wednesday, May 6, 10:30 - 11 a.m.

Live Fire Station Storytime with Chief Wolf

Thursday, May 7, 10:30 - 11 a.m.

Live Storytime with Chase

Friday, May 8, 10:30 - 11 a.m.

Free Legal Self-Help Clinic

Wednesday, May 13, 2 - 5 p.m.

More details at estesvalleylibrary.org. Call for an appointment.

Visit estesvalleylibrary.org for more details on these programs and the many additional services available remotely.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.