Artists and Artisans Festival at St. Bartholomew’s Church

The parishioners of St. Bartholomew’s church are hosting an Artists and Artisans Festival on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This unique event will replace St. Bart’s Holiday Fair that has been held traditionally in November.
The St. Bart’s parish family is a talented group with over 30 artists and artisans in many areas, from fine art to fine crafting. Come see offerings of watercolor paintings, oil paintings, photography, knitting, quilting, wood working, jewelry making, and pottery. You might even get personal pointers with the purchase of an exceptional handtied fly! Most artists will be available at their tables to chat with buyers or individually sign purchased artwork, if desired.
St. Bart’s is also well-known for its fantastic cooks and bakers. The food court with will stocked with cookies, breads, candy, brownies, gluten-free baked goods, and more. Our renown frozen soups, casseroles, and quiches will also be available for sale in the food court.
Unfortunately, all the English pasties, reserved by pre-order have sold out, both regular and gluten-free as have the jars of chutney. If you ordered pasties, they are available for pick-up at the festival.
Come join our artists and artisans, cooks, and bakers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the beautiful St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church’s grounds, 880 MacGregor Avenue, 970-586-4504. We accept cash, checks or credit cards. Our proceeds go to our local community charities such as Crossroads, and Boys and Girls Club, as well as national and world-wide needs including Haiti.
