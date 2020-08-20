A vintage Stanley Steamer automobile would break the budget of most Estes Park collectors, and autographed F. O. Stanley letters command asking prices in the thousands of dollars. So what's the average collector supposed to do if he or she has an interest in acquiring authentic Stanley memorabilia?
One vastly less expensive option is to search out examples of output from the various Stanley photographic studios operating in Auburn or Lewiston, Maine in the late 1800s. The Stanley brothers were perfecting the manufacture of their patented photographic plates at this time, and using Frank's studios as “field laboratories” to test the latest improvements coming from their manufacturing plant in Newton, Massachusetts.
Because so few antique dealers are familiar with the Stanley brothers involvement in photography, the script logo they used in their later portrait work is often misinterpreted as “Manley,” making it even easier to snatch up a misidentified Stanley-produced photograph for a few bucks.
Join the Estes Park Archives this Saturday, August 22 at 240 Moraine Avenue for a free pandemic-modified 15-minute program entitled “Cherry Picking Stanley Studio Portraits and CDVs,” running every quarter hour between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Only related family-members wearing masks are allowed to attend within a particular 15-minute block, but wait times thus far this summer, even without advance reservations, have been short, and outside waiting chairs are shaded and comfortable. Any and all are cordially invited - extensive background knowledge of Estes Park history is not required to get up to speed, and first-time visitors to Estes Park routinely give favorable reviews. Call 586-4889 for directions or more information.
