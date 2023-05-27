The 37th Annual Fishing Derby, held in conjunction with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), will be held on Saturday, June 3 from 6 a.m. to noon at the Lake Estes Marina. This is a free fishing day, with no fishing licenses required. Lake Estes Marina Manager, Keith Williams remarked, “CPW waives the fee for fishing licenses across the state to encourage more people to experience one of Colorado’s most popular recreational activities.”
John Wahler, Assistant Marina Manager, is in charge of the Fishing Derby this year. He commented, “I remember participating with my son when he was a 3rd grader - he won his age group with a big, very ugly sucker fish! It’s full circle for me to organize this fun annual event.”
Registration fees for the Fishing Derby are $10 for ages 16 and older; $5 for ages 15 and under. Prize age range categories are ages 8 and under, ages 9-15 and ages 16 and older. Prizes will be awarded for the biggest (heaviest) fish overall, the longest fish in each age category, the youngest participant catch, the oldest participant catch and the best fishing outfit.
We are soliciting the assistance of local business to offer great prizes for the winners; if you are willing to help, please contact John Wahler at johnw@evrpd.com. Wahler stated, “The Lake Estes Marina has undergone some great improvements over the past year including new state-of-the-art docks, new kayak racks, boats and signage as well as an expanded season. We are proud to show you all our new upgrades. Fishing enthusiasts won’t want to miss this fishing derby at the most beautiful lake in Colorado!”
You can sign up online for the fishing derby at evrpd.com/2023-lake-estes-fishing-derby. Be sure to bring your fishing gear, snacks, drinks and sunblock!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.