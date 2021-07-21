Now is the time to sign up for the 18th annual Nan Ryan Invitational golf tournament, Saturday, July 31, at the 9-hole Lake Estes course.
Tee off between 8 am and 1 pm. Entry fee of $25 for passholders and $40 for non-passholders includes 9-hole greens fees, tournament fee, box lunch provided by The Dunraven Inn, and prizes for winning teams in all divisions and for special events, and a gift for each player.
All proceeds from the tournament benefit the Estes Park Junior Golf Program. Last year it was a ‘virtual’ tournament, but raised a record $5274, bringing the total raised by the tournament through the years to $44,505.
“We hope to exceed that this year,” stated Ryan. “The money raised helps to buy golf equipment for the junior program participants, assists with scholarships for those who need financial assistance, and helps players participate in tournaments. ”
Format of play is a four-person 9-hole scramble. You can sign up as a single, with one or more players, or as a team of four. Divisions for men, women, mixed and juniors. Any junior golfers aged 17 and under pays no entry fee.
This year there will be a raffle for a Callaway stand bag, retail value $210, a Callaway Men’s Right Hand Driver, retail value $310 and various other items. Raffle tickets are $5 or 5 for $20. Anyone making a donation will receive the equivalent in raffle tickets.
“We want everyone playing to have fun,” stated Ryan, “and we will have the usual unique challenges throughout the round.”
Entry forms are available at the 18-hole Estes Park Golf Course or the 9-hole Lake Estes Golf Course.
For more information contact Nan Ryan at 217-257-5718 or ryannan@me.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.