Planning for a large fundraising event during a global pandemic has presented a few challenges for the Estes Park Rotary Duck Race Festival committee. While many spring and summer events have been canceled, the overwhelming benefit to the community of the annual Duck Race has kept the committee paddling along.
Rotary’s belief in service has propelled the constant effort to reschedule the event to a time when it can be held safely. The goal has changed from mid-August to mid-September. Participating Organizations have been notified of the move to all-online sales to protect the safety of the many volunteers who traditionally process and handle paper Adoption Forms, checks and cash. Flexibility on the details of the event is an overriding consideration, so fans should be prepared for the possibility of a “virtual” race.
At the head of the flock for this year’s event is Karen Thompson. She has convened Webex and email meetings of her committee and kept the large group focused on the goal: supporting Participating Organizations, especially during this time of need.
“We are waiting for approval from the Town and Fire Protection District to hold the race mid-September,” Thompson explained. “We are hopeful restrictions will be lifted and we can safely run a great race on Fall River. If not, we have ‘Plan B’ in place and can run a virtual race. Everyone's safety is of utmost importance, and that will be the deciding factor for a live or virtual race.”
The online-only sales began April 17, and Participating Organizations have received instructions on the method for turning in paper Adoption Forms they have already sold. Online sales will continue through Race Day. Committee member Larry Williams is available to answer questions from Participating Organizations by email at lwilli5442@yahoo.com or phone at (970) 586-3295.
“The Organizations have been contacted by e-mail and are responding well,” Williams said. “The online purchasing process at www.epduckrace.org is straightforward. You don’t have to go through your favorite Organization to support them. You can do it directly through the web site.”
Thompson said the planning committee considered waiving the $2 per adoption fee for online sales but could not recommend it.
“Unfortunately, this is an actual expense to the Rotary Club. After much consideration, we concluded it would not be feasible to waive the fee,” Thompson explained. “Waiving the $2 fee for thousands of adoptions would be a huge hit to our already tight budget. In comparison, the service fees for a concert ticket average about $20, so we feel a $2 charge is minimal.”
While the race may look different and the method of purchasing adoptions has been simplified for safety, the goal of service to the community has never waivered.
“We so appreciate the flexibility of all the participating organizations. This pandemic hasn't been easy on anyone, and I'm sure fundraising efforts have been no exception,” Thompson said.
Last year’s Duck Race raised $128,700 for 67 community organizations. Over 6,700 ducks were adopted. In the past 31 years, the Estes Park Duck Race has returned more than $2.7 million to Estes Valley organizations that serve residents of all ages.
Questions? Email DuckCentral@EPDuckRace.org or call 970-480-5002.
