Archives Program Saturday, December 31

A biography of author and explorer Isabella Bird published shortly after her death in 1903 included a portion of a letter written by Miss Bird from Estes Park on her 1873 travels around Colorado territory.
This letter was unusual in that it was not written to her sister. Isabella Bird's letters from Colorado to younger sister Henrietta are generally advanced as the lone source of material for "A Lady's Life in the Rocky Mountains."
Instead, it was written to her publisher John Murray in Edinburgh, and dealt with her plans to write up her recent trip to Hawaii in book form.
Nothing about this letter would be particularly noteworthy to anyone besides rabid Isabella Bird fans except for the purported date and location in the header: Black Canon in Estes Park in 1873 was not the place to pen a letter, as no buildings existed there at the time, and the great outdoors in winter was hardly conducive to setting up a desk and ink stand.
More critical, though, was the provided date of December 13, 1873. If the daily account of travel provided in "A Lady's Life" was to be believed, Isabella Bird had already left Colorado territory by that time, and was on her way east to Chicago and New York.
If you believe the itinerary provided in " A Lady's Life" is accurate, either this letter from Black Canon was misdated, fake, or was being misread.
John Meissner of the Estes Park Archives is just back from Edinburgh, and will set up the Black Canon conundrum in part one of a two-part investigation next Saturday, December 31, at 240 Moraine Avenue, beginning at 1:00 p.m.
We will also discuss the BBC "Trailblazers" documentary/reality show about Isabella Bird filmed in Estes Park in April, currently only available for viewing in the U.K.
Admission is free, gingerbread cookies left over from the Christmas party will be served, and all are welcome to attend. Call 586-4889 for directions or more information.
