Land Trust to Host Breakfast Event on the Future of Land Conservation in Colorado

Registration is now open for the Estes Valley Land Trust’s August 12th breakfast event, which will be hosted at the Salvation Army’s High Peak Camp. Executive Director, Jeffrey Boring, will lead a discussion with other leaders in the conservation community on the future of conservation efforts in our state. “The Estes Valley Land Trust joined forces with more than 20 like-minded organizations to develop a 10-year plan to increase the pace of conservation, preserve this beautiful state, and engage more people with our work”, said Boring. “I hope you can join us to learn more about the statewide effort to double the acres of conserved land throughout Colorado.”
Land trusts in Colorado have conserved over 3.3 million acres of open space throughout the state. However, accelerating population growth and a changing climate have made unprotected lands significantly more vulnerable to development and fragmentation. In response to these concerns, leading conservation organizations collaborated to create a statewide plan to accelerate conservation in the state. This plan, titled Conserving Colorado: A 10-year Roadmap for the Future of Private Land Conservation, outlines a number of strategies for achieving conservation goals. Estes Valley Land Trust was an active participant in the planning process, led by the nonprofit coalition Keep It Colorado.
Join us for a panel discussion on this statewide conservation plan during our August 12th member breakfast. Panelists will include leaders in Colorado’s conservation community including Carlos Fernández (Colorado State Director, The Nature Conservancy), Tony Caligiuri (President and CEO, Colorado Open Lands), and Amy Beatie (Executive Director, Keep It Colorado). Panelists will discuss the development of the statewide conservation plan, and their visions for the future of conservation in Colorado.
This breakfast event will be hosted in-person on Saturday, August 12th at the Salvation Army’s High Peak Camp at 8:00am. Registration is required and can be completed at: evlandtrust.org/rsvp.
Registration is $20 per person for land trust members. Non-members can join the land trust for $35 and receive free entrance to the event. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, fresh fruit, pastries, juice, and coffee.
This event is outdoors. Please come prepared with a hat, sunscreen, sunglasses, and jacket.
