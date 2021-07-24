One of Sunrise Rotary’s signature fundraisers, Autumn Gold: A Festival of Beer, Brats and Bands, will take place in Bond Park on the last weekend in September: September 25th & 26th. That weekend also includes a FREE DAY in Rocky Mountain National Park.
This year’s Autumn Gold Festival features the following:
• Five award-winning Front Range bands: Remus Tucker, Wendy Woo, Last Men on Earth, Michael Morrow and the Culprits and The Long Run.
• The Autumn Gold Classic Car Show in which a People’s Choice Award trophy will be presented at the end of each day to one of the 30 classic cars (motorcycles/trucks included) on display.
• A Bounce House, face painters and other family-friendly activities.
• The Autumn Gold $10,000 Raffle Drawing which will take place around 4PM on Sunday, September 26th.
• The Autumn Gold Kitchen: which will sell brats and hot dogs grilled to order right there plus more items.
• The Autumn Gold Beer & Wine Garden featuring a popular selection of beer, wine, soft drinks and more.
All proceeds will go through the Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary Club for EPHS scholarships for college and vocational school, Community Grants for Estes Valley Non-profits and other Rotary projects.
If you would like to purchase a $100 Raffle ticket for a 1 in 300 chance of Winning $10,000, please email Leslie Glover: Les_glo@msn.com. You can also email Leslie if you want to enter your classic car, motorcycle or truck into the Autumn Gold Classic Car Show.
To learn more about Autumn Gold: A Festival of Beer, Brats and Bands, check our website:
and find us on Facebook:
AutumnGold.EstesPark.
