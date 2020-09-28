Community Corner Café is a ministry to the entire Estes Park community. For ten years Community Corner Café has been offering well balanced, well made meals to any and all who choose to come each Friday night from the first Friday in October to the last Friday in April.
From 4:30-6:30 p.m. the doors have been open at Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church to any and all to come in, sit and relax and be served a three-course meal. People do not have to cook or worry about cleaning up, or even paying, it is all free, it is all taken care of.
Beginning in 2010-2011 we served 2,386 people and have grown to serve 7,085! Community Corner Café is much more than serving meals. Community Corner Café is about meeting and providing a service to the community that one cannot calculate; it provides a time for the community to come together and socialize, to visit with people and neighbors that you know and to get to know those you do not know. It is about discovering and participating in “community,” those who share a “common unity.”
Various backgrounds, a wide range of social economics, different ethnic groups and genders, it does not matter, all come and share in the basic necessity: a desire to be a part of the human family, all part of a community.
Twenty-nine groups volunteer throughout the season to offer help in welcoming guests, serving, waiting tables, clearing tables, doing dishes, serving drinks and desserts and cleaning after all the guests have gone. Again, another sense of building community, a sense to be a part of something that fosters community – common unity.
You have heard it said that “it takes a village” well, when it comes to Community Corner Café “it takes a community!”
This year beginning October 2, Community Corner Café will begin its eleventh season. Due to the current health situation Community Corner Café’s board had to make some hard decisions. The good news is that we will continue to provide meals but because of the Coronavirus and its potential to spread and because what could cause dire consequences. Out of care and compassion for our community, we will not be offering the dining portion, a key component of Community Corner Café.
However, our sense of commitment to the community remains steadfast. We will continue to provide well balanced and well-made prepackaged meals on a to-go basis. We are asking people to drive up to the front doors of the church, stay in the vehicle, and the driver to wear a mask. A volunteer will come to your vehicle and ask how many prepared, prepackaged meals you need and will then go into the church and retrieve those meals and bring them to you.
There is no need to call ahead to reserve or request meals. There is no need for you to get out of the vehicle – we will come and wait on you. Even if the driver does not have a mask the volunteer will provide one. It is our goal and aim to serve you, our community. Please follow the aforementioned procedures.
Many of you have overcome many adversities in your life and we as a community, caring and looking out for each other will overcome this current pandemic as well. One thing this virus cannot do and that is divide us – we as a community are in this together and we will emerge stronger and even more of a closer community – those who share a “common unity!”
We look forward to continuing to serve all of our Estes Park community on October 2, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church, 2000 Ptarmigan Trail, Estes Park (across the street from Good Samaritan). Please note the time change: 4:30-6:00 p.m.
If anyone would like to donate to Community Corner Café, please donate to Community Corner Café, 2000 Ptarmigan Trail, Estes Park, CO 80517. Please contact Rev. Bruce Brackman at 816-520-1825 with any questions.
