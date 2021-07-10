7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Glen Haven Firehouse
The Glen Haven Area Fire Department volunteers are excited to be able to bring back their annual Pancake Breakfast this year. Mark your calendar and join the fun on Saturday, July 17th from 7:00 to 11:00 a.m. The price is $9 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 10, and children under five eat for free.
Firefighters will once again be serving pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, juice, and coffee in the Firehouse in Glen Haven. Be sure to stop by the bake sale for homemade pies, cakes, breads, and cookies. There will be a craft show featuring artisans as well.
The GHAVFD defends 500 structures located on over 25,000 acres of mostly forested land and responds to vehicle crashes and incidents requiring emergency assistance along County Road 43. They also support other area agencies when called upon. The Department currently has 25 incredible volunteers who put their lives on the line to protect our community and its assets. Thank you to everyone who made contributions after last year’s devastating fires. This breakfast event is one of the departments main sources of income.
In May of this year, the fire department had about a dozen firefighters and 40 volunteers work the fuel treatment on Fox Creek Road. They generated 90 burn piles but are only half done. Team Rubicon will continue the work in July and expects to be able to finish what was started. This past week, six firefighters worked with other Retreat residents to remove dead trees from a property within the burn scar in the Retreat.
The community of Glen Haven is neither a municipality nor a taxing district. GHAVFD is a 501 (C) (3) non-profit Colorado corporation. All contributions are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. If you are unable to attend, please consider making a donation to GHAVFD, P.O. Box 53, Glen Haven, CO 80532.
A big shout out to our wonderful sponsors of this event: Estes Park News, Bank of Colorado, Town of Estes Park, YMCA of the Rockies, Kind Coffee and Air O Pure.
For more information on the breakfast and the Glen Haven Area Fire Department visit www.ghavfd.org.
