Xanterra Travel Collection is proud to announce author and photographer Jacqueline Crivello, who will be signing her books at the Trail Ridge Store in Rocky Mountain National Park on Wednesday, August 3, from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Jacqueline is an internationally published nature photographer and author of two award-winning books, The Magic of the Forest and Fireball Fox Saves the Forest. Her photography combines extreme action with striking detail. Her writing draws readers into her world with charming stories that teach lessons of kindness and stewardship of nature. After releasing her first children’s book, The Magic of the Forest, she knew there would be more. Jacqueline hopes these books inspire readers to explore nature and to care for our animal friends’ homes by helping prevent forest fires.
Jacqueline Crivello lives in Evergreen, Colorado, which provides her with an opportunity to reside among the scenery and wildlife she loves to photograph.
Join Xanterra Travel Collection in welcoming Jacqueline Crivello and begin your journey and your love of wildlife and nature.
