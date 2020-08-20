The Longs Peak Scottish Irish Highland Festival has been a highlight of September in Estes Park for 44 years; with Celtic music, ethnic dancing, bagpipe bands, Scottish Highland athletics, representatives of many clans., etc.
In the early 1970s, Estes Park was like most mountain towns, relying on summer tourism which ended with Labor Day weekend. Forty-four years ago the festival’s founder, a resident of Estes Park, Dr. James Durward, had a vision to extend the fall season to our Estes valley. He started this festival recognizing that September was a beautiful time for people to come to the mountains and the Longs Peak Scottish Irish Highland Festival came into being. Over the years this festival has become the most attended event in Estes Park.
Understandably, the festival has run into some difficulties for 2020. The event followed all the rules and recommendations that the local, county and state requested, applying for the required variance through the county health department, providing all the requested information. On July 30, the festival was informed that the variance request was denied. We were told we could only have a maximum of 175 people, compared to the number of guests that usually attend. For safety’s sake I decided it would be in the best interest to cancel the fest, to protect festival spectators, vendors, entertainers and staff, who must come first. The festival has been able to survive several down turns over the 44 years, but nothing like this. It is with deep regret that the Longs Peak Scottish Irish Highland Festival has had to cancel the majority of events, scheduled for September 11-13, 2020.
With all that being said, the health department has given us approval to hold the Scottish Athletics and Hurling portions of competition, on Friday through Sunday, September 11, 12 & 13, 2020.
Schedule of 2020 Events:
Highland Games Friday–Sunday
Friday, Sept. 11- Scottish Challenge Strongman Competition from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday September 12 and 13-Highland Athletic competition 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
There will also be some hurling clubs from Denver who will play a few games Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
This will be a first in the festival’s 44 year history but, we will come back bigger and better next year, with a full venue for the festival’s 45th anniversary. We have an extraordinary festival planned and are eagerly looking forward to September 10-12, 2021.
For all of our festival attendees, who purchased any 2020 tickets, weekend packages and VIP packages, the festival will be rolling everything over to 2021, for the 45th anniversary. The festival will honor all tickets purchased. Thank you, to all our supporters!
Slainte mhath! (to your good health)
Peggy Sue Young
President, Longs Peak Scottish Irish Highland Festival, Inc.
For any questions, please contact us at info@scotfest.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.