Summer in Estes Park is different this year. The Rooftop Rodeo, one of the signature events in Estes Park, has been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus. As such, there will be no Paint Estes Pink campaign this year to raise funds for cancer care at Estes Park Health. The good news is you can still help.
The Estes Park Health Foundation will be virtually pink this year to raise funds for a new ultrasound system for the Outpatient Infusion Clinic. The infusion clinic provides chemotherapy treatments for those battling cancer and infusions to treat other chronic diseases, right here in Estes Park.
“Cancer treatment usually involves multiple appointments and causes intense side effects like fatigue and nausea. If treatment can be given here at Estes Park Health rather than forcing cancer patients to commute to facilities in the Valley, local patients and loved ones have more opportunities to rest and spend quality time together. What a wonderful gift to be able to give,” said Kevin L. Mullin, Estes Park Health Foundation’s Executive Director.
The new ultrasound machine will help place and confirm Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) lines. PICC lines are used to give chemotherapy. With the opening of Estes Park Health Urgent Care Center in May of 2020, the Outpatient Infusion Clinic is expanding from four stations to six and an ultrasound machine designed specifically for Vascular Access use is needed. This new machine allows clinicians to confirm the PICC tip and eliminates the need for chest x-rays, so PICC lines can be used right away. The machine also has visual catheter tip tracking, which increases placement efficiency.
Please go to givetoeph.org/pink for more information and to make a generous contribution. Thank you for your support of quality healthcare in the Estes Valley.
The Estes Park Health Foundation increases community awareness of Estes Park Health, and develops, manages and distributes funds to assist EPH in fulfilling its mission. To learn more about initiatives or to volunteer, contact them at GiveToEPH.org or 970-577-4370.
