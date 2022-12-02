The Estes Valley Astronomical Society (EVAS) in conjunction with The Estes Park Memorial Observatory is offering a free public open house/star night on Saturday, December 3rd, 7 p.m. This public talk, supplemented with visual aids, is intended for a general audience. The goal of EVAS is to promote amateur astronomy and education in the Estes valley.
Our topic this month will be: The Stories behind the Pictures. Our guest speaker will be professional photographer Dawn Wilson. Dawn is a regular contributor to the Trail Gazette newspaper where she does wildlife articles complete with her awesome photographs. Recently Dawn took a trip to the town of Churchill in Manitoba, Canada (Polar Bear Capital of the World) where she photographed polar bears, foxes, goats and birds as well as the Northern Lights. Dawn will show us her pictures and tell us the stories behind the shots. It should be quite interesting.
Our speaker Dawn is Past President of the North American Nature Photography Association (NANPA). She is also co-host of The Nature Photographer Podcast. Dawn is a member of Girls Who Click, Outdoor Writers Association of America, Wild Vision Initiative, Nature First, Nikon Professional Certified Services and she is a Leave No Trace Master Naturalist.
The observatory is just north of the high school at 1600 Manford Ave. Park in the teacher’s parking lot between the high school and the observatory. The doors will open at 7:00 p.m. and the presentation will start at 7:30 p.m. Weather permitting after the presentation, visitors will be invited to look through our large telescope at various celestial objects.
If you have any questions, please check the EPMO web site at: www.AngelsAbove.org. The lecture is free to the public and no reservations necessary. Just come and join the party and be ready to ask questions! For more information, please call the observatory at 970-586-5668.
