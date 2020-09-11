Looking for something fun to do this Saturday that embraces safety standards during COVID-19? Head to the Second Saturday Mini Bazaar this Saturday, September 12 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Kelley House in Allenspark, which is home to The Hilltop Guild.
This is the third and final Mini Bazaar, which has replaced the organization’s annual Bazaar in August due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Hilltop Guild President Donna Squyres said, “Since we still want to provide funding for scholarships, special projects, building maintenance and fundraising for the Fire Department in Allenspark, we had to come up with a different solution.”
The Hilltop Guild is a productive and creative association of members who create handmade crafts throughout the year, including knit, crochet, woven and quilted items, homemade jellies (made with local berries, gathered in competition with the bears each summer!), jewelry, artistic gourds, handmade stationary, photographs, Country Kitchen baked goods and crafts.
Eight shoppers will be allowed into The Kelley House at a time and there will be two Guild members on hand to answer questions and two others serving as cashiers on the front porch. The White Elephant House in back will also be open with used household goods, books, collectibles, toys, outdoor gear and more.
The Mini Bazaar will also feature haircuts for $20 each between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., thanks to Vicki Nolting of Hair On Wheels. She will be aided by Shauna Sutton, with proceeds benefitting the Hilltop Guild’s scholarship program.
The Kelley House is located at 18720 Highway 7; fifteen miles from Lyons, and just 30 minutes south of Estes Park on Highway 7.
The Hilltop Guild also sells its weavings, crafts and other items at The Old Gallery in Allenspark, which is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
“We’re thrilled that The Old Gallery has agreed to partner with us in this way,” said Squyres. “If you haven’t been there, you should stop by on Saturday as well and see the beautiful works of art by 20 local and regional artists for sale. There’s even a Rocky Mountain Conservancy Store in The Old Gallery, with maps, great souvenirs and more.”
The Hilltop Guild was founded in the late 1940s. Its’ goal is to return the fruits of the members’ labors to areas of need in the greater Allenspark area and beyond.
The group meets weekly throughout the year to learn new skills and create items to be sold. The Kelley House has a Loom Room with eight floor looms. “Our weavers create gorgeous items that will be for sale, including unique placemats, table runners, scarves and more,” said Squyres.
The group also maintains the site of the historic Allen cabin, the original homestead in Allenspark and the Bunce School, a Historic Designation from the State of Colorado and County of Boulder, which is listed on the National Historic Register. It is one of two rural log schoolhouses remaining in Boulder County and is located near the Kelley House.
