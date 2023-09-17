Join In The Fun At Rocky Mountain Facelift Sept. 22-24

The 2nd annual Rocky Mountain Facelift will be hosted in Estes Park, CO on September 22nd, 23rd, and 24th.
The Rocky Mountain Conservancy in partnership with the Yosemite Climbing Association's Facelift mission will empower volunteerism in both litter pick-up and special trail projects on Saturday, September 23rd and 24th.
Join many local nonprofits, businesses, and scores of volunteers for this second hosting of this weekend-long stewardship and conservation event.
There will be a celebratory kick-off on Friday evening 9/22 with special screenings of various adventure films at Lumpy Ridge Brewing. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program is from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
On Saturday 9/23 meet up at 7:30 a.m. at the Estes Park Mountain Shop for coffee and burritos, provided by the Estes Park Mountain Shop, and plan your place to clean and get involved, as well as claim your raffle ticket for your chance to win a prize for participation. Clean-up runs from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Please sign up ahead of time here: rmconservancy.org/volunteer/facelift2023.
On Saturday evening, YMCA of the Rockies will host a free event featuring local legend Tommy Caldwell, who will share stories and lessons from his recent journey bicycling 2,300 miles to Alaska from Estes Park this past summer and climbing along the way. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. There will be a raffle, and the food and beverage will be provided by the Bank of Colorado, Patagonia, and the Yosemite Climbing Association, with our friends at Ed's Cantina and Rockcut Brewery.
On Sunday, (9/24) there will be a free coffee talk from 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. at the Bird's Nest, Estes Park's local gourmand cafe. A conservation panel discussion will take place with the Access Fund Interim Director Erik Murdock and Rocky Mountain Conservancy’s Executive Director Estee Rivera Murdock, followed by a presentation by Rocky Mountain National Park's bird expert Valerie Griffin.
Following the discussion and presentation, there will be an “intro to climbing” clinic and an “intro to traditional anchor building” clinic provided by the Kent Mountain Adventure Center (KMAC) and the Colorado Mountain School (CMS) respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.