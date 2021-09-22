All aboard! Here come the trains! This Saturday and Sunday, September 25 and 26 the annual Rails in the Rockies Model Railroad Show will be in Estes Park. This event is provided by the Estes Valley Model Railroaders. The show will be at the Estes Park Event Center with ample free parking plus free shuttle to the Visitor Center and Bond Park provided by the Town of Estes Park. The cost of the show is $10 for adults, children 12 and under are free with a $20 maximum for families.
Masks are required.
The hobby of model railroading has many facets and this show highlights nearly all of them.
There will be running train yards, switching puzzles, wooden trains, HO and N scale, Lionel and American Flyer along with the popular LEGO layout. There will be photography, fabulous scenic landscapes, scratch built buildings, trestles, mines wagons and train cars, art work and painting, woodworking and sculpture. There will even be a display of all hand built model circus wagons. We have children built layouts and layouts made especially for little children.
The history of railroading is fascinating, especially in Colorado. This year we have museum and historical societies joining us. The Rocky Mountain Railroad Heritage Society, the Forney Museum of Transportation in Denver, Circus Model Builders, and Rio Grande Historical Society
Come enjoy the show! All aboard!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.